3M rises 4% on strong growth in personal safety

Excluding special items, first-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.16 per share, a decline of 2.7% Y/Y.

Sales by segment: Safety and Industrial -1%; Transportation and Electronics -5%; Health Care +21%; Consumer +5%.

The company’s operating cash flow was $1.2B (+16% Y/Y) with adjusted free cash flow of $0.9B (+40% Y/Y) contributing to adjusted free cash flow conversion of 74%.

The company is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance due to COVID-19, but will begin reporting monthly sales information starting in May.

MMM +3.8% premarket

Q1 results