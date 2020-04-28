Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) posts a Q1 loss after adding $442M to credit loss reserves due to macroeconomic factors and COVID-19.

Q1 loss per share of 1 cent vs. EPS of 70 cents in the year ago; the reserve build accounts for 81 cents per share.

These reserves, combined with its previously announced estimate for day one CECL impact of $2B, increased SC's Q1 allowance ratio to nearly 18%

Q1 total auto originations of $7.0B, fell 1% Y/Y.

Q1 net finance and other interest income of $1.14B, rose 1% Y/Y.

Q1 net charge-off ratio of 7.7% vs. 8.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 delinquency ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment, end of period was 4.6% vs. 4.2% a year earlier.

Q1 common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.8% vs 15.8% in the year-ago period.

