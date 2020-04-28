Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reports a Q/Q drop in Q1 production after the sale of some operations but also a surprise decision to reverse most of its previously announced production cuts due to higher than expected demand for some fuels.

Petrobras says it pumped 2.9M boe/day during the March quarter, 3.8% less than the prior quarter, mostly the result of the sale of half of its stake in the offshore Tartaruga Verde field in December and the sale of the company's operations in Africa in January.

The company also said it initially decided to cut April oil output to 2.07M bbl/day but that it decided later in the month to increase production to 2.26M bbl/day; it also increased utilization rates at its refineries to 79% after cutting them to 60%.

The reversal suggests Petrobras is confident in demand for its production mix even as other oil firms announce deep cuts amid historically low oil prices.