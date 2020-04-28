Corning (NYSE:GLW) +1.9% misses Q1 revenue estimates with sales down 16% Y/Y but beats on EPS.

The company pulls its FY20 guidance, citing the coronavirus uncertainties.

Management quote on the virus impact: "Anticipating lower sales, we are adjusting our operating plan to reduce costs and capital spending. We have essentially no debt coming due over the next two years, and we expect to maintain a strong cash balance and generate positive free cash flow for the year. We plan to maintain our dividend and have paused share buybacks."

Q1 revenue breakdown: Display tech, $751M (-6% Y/Y); Optical communications, $791M (-12%); Environmental tech, $320M (-14%); Specialty materials, $352M (-22%); Life sciences, $258M (+1%).

