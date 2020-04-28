Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) initiated with Buy rating and $17 (36% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) initiated with Buy rating and $32 (21% upside) price target at Goldman.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) initiated with Neutral rating and $121 (9% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Columbia Care (CCHW CN) initiated with Buy rating and C$4 (63% upside) price target at Ladenburg Thalmann.

Dare Biosciences (NASDAQ:DARE) initiated with Buy rating and $7.50 (614% upside) price target at Brookline Capital. Shares up 23% premarket.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) initiated with Buy rating and $112 (44% upside) price target at Stifel. Shares up 1% premarket.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) initiated with Outperform rating and $125 (46% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) initiated with Buy rating and $77 (19% upside) price target at Goldman.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) initiated with Buy rating and $45 (42% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Other initiations: Buy/$41 at Jefferies, Outperform at SVB Leerink and Overweight at Morgan Stanley.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) upgraded to Buy with a $90 (21% upside) price target at Bank of America.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley. This morning the company announced that people can order a COVID-19 blood test online without visiting a doctor's office.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) downgraded to Neutral with a $2 (5% downside risk) price target at Piper Sandler.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) downgraded to Neutral with a $51 (3% upside) price target at Bank of America. Shares down 2% premarket.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $230 (5% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares up 1% premarket.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) downgraded to Neutral with a $510 (1% downside risk) price target at Piper Sandler.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) downgraded to Neutral with a $160 (4% upside) price target at UBS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) downgraded to Sector Perform with a $260 (3% downside risk) price target at RBC.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim. Shares up 3% premarket.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.