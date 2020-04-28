B&G Foods +2% after Credit Suisse turns constructive
Apr. 28, 2020 7:33 AM ETB&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)BGSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Credit Suisse hikes B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to a Neutral rating from Underperform as it takes a more constructive view of the food manufacturer.
- "We expect at-home cooking occasions to shift higher over the next two years as consumers spend more time at home for safety reasons and try to save money by avoiding restaurants," notes the firm.
- The eat-at-home theme helps B&G with over 75% of its portfolio geared to at-home cooking, such as Green Giant vegetables, Ortega, Mrs. Dash seasonings and Clabber Girl baking powder.
- CS lifts estimates above consensus to reflect B&G’s strong sales trends and expects a longer-lasting benefit for products that are on-trend with consumers and have good innovation pipelines such as Green Giant frozen vegetables (+32%) and Ortega Mexican foods (+41%). CS also no longer views a dividend cut as an imminent risk.
- Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $19 to BGS.
- Shares of B&G Foods are up 1.85% premarket to $19.35.