Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) reports sales decreased 1.0% in Q1 to $90.7M.

Gross profit increased 2.4% to $41.4M during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 10.6% to $17.8M.

CEO update: "Our results this quarter reflect the robust demand for our products even during challenging times. Sales performance was driven by mid-teens growth in our core Smokeless and Smoking segments partially aided by trade load-in as a response to strong customer demand and the uncertain environment."

Turning Point Brands maintains full year sales ($80M to $87M) and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Previously: Turning Point Brands EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (April 28)