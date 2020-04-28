Wedbush's Dan Ives, in a note ahead of major tech earnings this week, wrote that during this Covid-19 storm, big tech and work-from-home names will be among the safest stocks during this "pivotal" week.

"Stars of the show" over the past month in the WFH space, Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS), Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), Slack (NYSE:WORK), DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), will see investors looking through earnings to billings and ACV growth trajectories, he wrote, noting that the recent trend is that vendors who depend heavily on renewal business are doing better than those "hunting" new business.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are "leading the way" among FAANG names with the broader cloud stack theme key for the WFH environment.

For Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Ives expects investor focus on 5G launch timeline with earnings, modeling estimates for 165M-185M iPhone units for CY20.