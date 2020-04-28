National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) -3.3% pre-market after reporting a wider than expected Q1 loss to $5.34/share vs. $0.20/share in the prior-year period.

The company recorded a $2.12B charge to write down goodwill, intangible assets, fixed assets and an investment in an unconsolidated affiliate.

Q1 revenues in Wellbore Technologies fell 10% Q/Q and 14% Y/Y to $691M; Completion & Production Solutions sales fell 16% Q/Q but rose 16% Y/Y to $675M; and Q1 revenues in Rig Technologies fell 27% Q/Q and 8% Y/Y to $557M.

As of March 31, National Oilwell Varco had total debt of $2B, with $2B available on its revolving credit facility, and $1.12B in cash holdings.

"We expect this downturn to get much worse during the second quarter, so we are intensifying our cost-cutting efforts to position NOV appropriately for the challenges ahead," the company says.