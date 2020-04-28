PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) strikes a deal with Vital Pharmaceuticals for the distribution of Bang Energy beverages in the US.

The alliance starts immediately and is set to significantly increase distribution of the Bang beverage lineup.

"In the ultra-competitive energy category, Bang Energy has thrived, pioneering the performance energy segment and attracting the next-generation of energy consumers," says PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO Kirk Tanner. "This alliance plays a central role in PepsiCo's overall energy-beverage strategy and enables us to significantly accelerate the distribution of Bang Energy to meet rising consumer demand," he adds.1

The Bang Energy brand was introduced in 2012 and is carried in more than 200K outlets in the U.S.

PEP +1.49% premarket to $136.46.

Source: Press Release