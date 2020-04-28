UBS (NYSE:UBS) gains 5.1% in premarket trading in the U.S. after Q1 results reflected high client transaction volumes in Global Wealth Management — its biggest unit — and its Investment Bank.

Looking ahead, though, UBS sees lower asset prices reducing recurring fee income, lower interest rates providing headwinds to net interest income, and client activity levels likely decreasing, affecting transaction-based income.

Q1 net profit of $1.60B, or 43 cents per share vs. $1.14B, or 30 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 2020 results included credit loss expenses of $268M.

Q1 operating income of $7.93B increased from $7.22B a year ago.

Q1 Global Wealth Management profit before tax was $1.22B, up 41% Y/Y, reflecting client activity and progress on strategic levers.

Q1 Personal & Corporate Banking profit before tax was CHF 322M ($331M), down 16% Y/Y, driven by CHF 74M of credit loss expenses.

Q1 Asset Management profit before tax of $157M rose 52% Y/Y.

Investment Bank profit before tax of $709M, up 242% Y/Y; Global Markets revenue increased by 44%; Global Banking also rose 44%.

