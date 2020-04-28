Merck (MRK) Q1 results:

Revenues: $12,057M (+11.5%).

Net Income: $3,219M (+10.4%); EPS: $1.26 (+12.5%); non-GAAP Net Income: $3,822M (+20.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.50 (+23.0%).

Key Product Sales: Keytruda: $3,284M (+45%); Januvia / Janumet: $1,277M (-6%); Gardasil / Gardasil 9: $1,097M (+31%); Proquad, M-M-R II and Varivax: $435M (-12%); Bridion: $299M (+17%); Pneumovax 23: $256M (+39%); Isentress / Isentress HD: $245M (-4%); Rotateq: $222M (+5%); Simponi: $215M (+3%); Zetia / Vytorin: $198M (-17%); Implanon/Nexplanon: $195M (-2%).

2020 Guidance: Revenues: $46.1B - 48.1B from $48.8B - 50.3B; GAAP EPS: $4.12 - 4.32 from $4.57 - 4.72; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.17 - 5.37 from $5.62 - 5.77.

Shares are down 2% premarket.

Previously: Merck EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (April 28)