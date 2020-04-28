Excluding a tax law benefit in India, net income attributable to Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in Q1 was $3.18 per diluted share vs. $4.20 in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Engine -19; Distribution -9%; Components -19%; Power Systems +18%.

Ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $2B and committed borrowing capacity of $1.9B.

Previously announced restructuring actions were completed in the quarter and will yield annual cost savings of $250M-$300M in 2020.

Due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic, the company is not providing revenue or profitability guidance for 2020.

CMI +1% premarket

Q1 results