Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is up 16% premarket on light volume on the heels on Blueprint Medicines' plunge after announcing unsuccessful results from late-stage study of avapritinib in gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) patients.

Deciphera's lead candidate is ripretinib. Its U.S. application for GIST is currently under FDA review with an action date of August 13.

Ripretinib is a tyrosine kinase switch control inhibitor engineered to broadly inhibit KIT- and PDGFRα-mutated kinases via a dual mechanism of action while avapritinib is a selective inhibitor of D816V-mutant KIT.