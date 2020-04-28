Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) expects the timing for the reopening of its stores to be phased-in over a period of time and largely dependent on state and local orders.

Extends furlough of substantially all of its store and distribution center personnel and a portion of its corporate staff, however, the Company expects to bring back many of its furloughed employees in the coming weeks as its stores and distribution centers begin to reopen.

Suspends its quarterly cash dividend beginning in Q2.

Source: Press Release