Kaixin Auto Holdings gets non-compliance notice from Nasdaq

Apr. 28, 2020 8:02 AM ETKaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)KXINBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Nasdaq notified Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) that, as of April 20, 2020, it failed to meet the requirement of maintaining a minimum bid price of $1.00/share pursuant to Nasdaq rule.
  • The company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Nasdaq letter to regain compliance.
  • Due to the current extraordinary market conditions, Kaixin is permitted to regain compliance by December 28, 2020.
  • Compliance can be achieved by having a closing bid price of at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the applicable compliance period.
