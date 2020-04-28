Kaixin Auto Holdings gets non-compliance notice from Nasdaq
Apr. 28, 2020 8:02 AM ETKaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)KXINBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq notified Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) that, as of April 20, 2020, it failed to meet the requirement of maintaining a minimum bid price of $1.00/share pursuant to Nasdaq rule.
- The company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Nasdaq letter to regain compliance.
- Due to the current extraordinary market conditions, Kaixin is permitted to regain compliance by December 28, 2020.
- Compliance can be achieved by having a closing bid price of at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the applicable compliance period.