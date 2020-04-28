Ahead of the company's earnings on May 4, Rosenblatt raises Five9's (NASDAQ:FIVN) target from $65 to $114, a 17% upside.

Analyst Ryan Koontz expects Five9 to beat his expectations for the quarter, seeing faster growth in the sector "more than compensating for potential modest delays in customer implementations" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The analyst is bullish on FIVN's "well-established enterprise go-to-market initiatives and key sales hires in 2019."

Rosenblatt maintains a Buy rating on Five9. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.