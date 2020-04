IQVIA (IQV) Q1 results:

Revenues: $2,754M (+2.6%).

Net Income: $82M (+41.4%); EPS: $0.42 (+44.8%); non-GAAP Net Income: $294M (-4.9%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.50 (-2.0%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $562M (-4.3%).

CF Ops: $163M (+44.2%).

2020 Guidance: Revenue: $10,600M - 10,925M from $11,775M - 12,000M; non-GAAP EPS: $5.75 - 6.10 from $7.15 - 7.35; non-GAAP EBITDA: $2,200M - 2,300M.

Q2 Guidance: IQVIA expects Q2 most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Revenue: $2,365M - 2,440M; non-GAAP EPS: $1.00 - 1.09; non-GAAP EBITDA: $445M - 470M.

Shares are down 1% premarket.

Previously: IQVIA EPS in-line, beats on revenue (April 28)