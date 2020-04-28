Adjusted EPS of $2.43, up 19% compared to $2.04 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, largely due to lower incentive compensation expense.

Sales by segment: Architecture & Software +2.4%; Control Products & Solutions +0.7%.

Cash flow from operations of $217.4M, up 51%; Free cash flow of $197.8M, up 89%.

Updated guidance for 2020: Adjusted EPS of $6.90-$7.70, on organic sales growth of (9.5)%-(6.5)%. The midpoint of the guidance range assumes a reported sales decline of ~15% and an organic sales decline of ~20 % in Q3, with sequential improvement in Q4.

ROK +2.4% premarket

Q2 results