T. Rowe Price Q1 stays steady, cuts expense growth guidance

Apr. 28, 2020 8:12 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)TROWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.87 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.82 and is unchanged from the year-ago quarter.
  • "We experienced net outflows of $6.0B in Q1 as some clients de-risked, moving funds from equities to fixed income and to money market strategies," said President and CEO William J. Stromberg.
  • Updates 2020 non-GAAP operating expense growth guidance to 1%-4% from 6%-9% previously.
  • Q1 net revenue of $1.46B exceeds the consensus of $1.43B and fell 0.4% Q/Q, increased 10% Y/Y.
  • Q1 investment advisory fees of $1.33B fell 1.3% Q/Q, rose 11% Y/Y.
  • Ending assets under management of $1.01T fell 16% from Dec. 31, 2019; average AUM rose 0.1% from Q4 2019.
  • Repurchased 8.3M shares during the quarter.
  • Previously: T. Rowe Price EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 28)
