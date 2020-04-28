Bank of America keeps a Buy rating locked in place on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) after taking in this morning's earnings report and deal to distribute Bang products.

BofA's post-earnings update on PEP: "As consumers spend more time at home they have shifted away from convenience channels and are increasing breakfast & snacking occasions at home. In response to this shift the company has adjusting promotions to capitalize on fewer shopping trips with larger basket sizes. The company’s energy strategy will now consist of: Rockstar + Bang + Mtn Dew. PEP also expects a deceleration in developed & emerging market sales as consumers have less disposable income to spend and the USD continues to strengthen."

BofA's price objective of $150 on PepsiCo reps about 12% upside.