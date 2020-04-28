Papua New Guinea's government is threatening to take control of Barrick Gold's (NYSE:GOLD) Porgera gold mine after the company's local unit suspended operations following news the mine's lease would not be renewed.

Prime Minister Marape warned Barrick in a social media post yesterday that he would be forced to take control of the mine if it were to be closed during the transition period.

Barrick had applied for a 20-year lease renewal with joint venture partner Zijin Mining of the Porgera mine, which the PNG government rejected last Friday.

Barrick and Zijin say they will pursue all legal means to protect their interests and recover damages.