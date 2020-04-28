Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is up 13% premarket on modest volume on the heels of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

The study met all primary endpoints demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in ocular itching at three time points on day 8.

The company expects to file a supplemental marketing application in the U.S. this year.

The FDA first approved the product in December 2018 for the treatment of ocular pain following eye surgery, followed by an ocular inflammation indication in June 2019.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.