Management reset at Covenant Transportation
Apr. 28, 2020 8:18 AM ETCVLGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) announces that John Tweed has been named co-president and chief operating officer. His responsibilities will include enterprise-wide operations, sales and safety functions, as well as the expansion of our contract logistics business and improvements in our operating efficiency.
- The company also names Joey Hogan as co-president and chief administrative officer, with responsibility for all enterprise-wide administrative functions, including strategic planning, finance, human resources, and information technology, as well as equipment and maintenance.
- Paul Bunn has been named CFO with responsibility for all enterprise-wide efficiency, financial, and accounting functions.
- Source: Press Release