Operational EPS of $0.30, falling 2% from the same quarter a year ago. Orders were 4% lower (up 1% comparable) in the quarter compared to the prior year period.

Revenue by segment: Electrification -7%; Industrial Automation -1%; Motion -4%; Robotics & Discrete Automation -19%.

For Q2, ABB (NYSE:ABB) expects operations to be significantly challenged by a sharp drop in demand due to lockdowns in many parts of the world. Orders and revenues in Robotics & Discrete Automation are expected to decline by more than 30% Y/Y.

ABB is not currently providing guidance for full year 2020, but expects results to be significantly impacted in the second quarter.

ABB +5% premarket

Q1 results