Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) announces the award of CE-IVD Mark for its Target Selector molecular assay EGFR Kit.

The CE Mark confirms that the Target Selector kit products meet the requirements of the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Devices Directive and allows Biocept to commercialize its kits throughout the European Union and other CE Mark geographies.

Biocept's Target Selector molecular assay kits detect key oncogene mutations through the analysis of both Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded tissue gained from surgical biopsies as well as circulating tumor DNA gained from blood-based liquid biopsies.