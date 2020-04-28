MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) climbs 4.9% in premarket trading after entering a second forbearance agreement with certain counterparties that extends its forbearance period to June 1, 2020.

Its earlier forbearance agreement was due to expire Monday at 6:30 PM ET.

Under the new agreement, MFA agrees to pay $150M in cash to participating counterparties for reducing its outstanding repurchase obligation balances.

Participating counterparties to the second forbearance agreement represent repurchase obligations of an aggregate of $4.4B, which represents ~84% of the company's $5.3B repurchase obligations outstanding as of April 24, 2020.

Since entering the first forbearance pact, MFA's obligations under its repurchase agreements have further decreased by ~8%.

MFA will continue talks with its counterparties for further forbearance as and if needed.

As of April 24, 2020, MFA had total cash balances of $430.9M, including $143.8M of cash on deposit with repurchase agreement counterparties to meet margin calls.

Under the second forbearance agreement, the participating counterparties continue to have a secured interest in the company's previously unencumbered assets, primarily residential whole loans, real estate owned, cash, and other assets with an estimated market value of ~$1.4B as of April 24, 2020.