Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) announces the full enrollment of 40 healthy volunteers in a Phase 1 clinical trial of INO-4800, its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate.

All participants have received their first dose. Preliminary immune response and safety data should be available in late June. They will receive a second dose four weeks after the first.

Shares up 5% premarket on robust volume.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) ( +7% ) and iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) ( +32% ) are leading other COVID-19 vaccine players in premarket action. The former is poised to launch a Phase 2 study while the latter announced that it has the capacity to make 500M doses of its product, if approved.