Wells Fargo thinks the delta between UPS' (NYSE:UPS) strong volume (+6.9%Y/Y ) and pricing (+1.8%) to the 300 bps decline in margins will be the focus of investors in the near term.

"Our questions revolve around whether UPS' network may actually be overburdened during what has been a period of investment, and how operations are expected to react within the context of a slow recovery to a new normal," notes the WF analyst team covering the logistics sector.

Wells has an Overweight rating on UPS.

UPS -3.87% premarket.

Previously: UPS lower after operating income falls short (April 28)