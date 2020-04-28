Zoom taps Oracle as cloud partner

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) is turning to Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) cloud to help manage its coronavirus-related demand surge.

The videoconferencing company says that "millions" of meeting participants and about 7M gigabytes of data per day are routing through Oracle.

Zoom's daily meeting participants have grown from 10M last December to 300M.

Zoom, which began working with Oracle about six weeks ago, previously used a combo of in-house data center gear and cloud services from AWS and Microsoft Azure.

The deal is a major win for Oracle, which has a smaller market share than the dominant AWS and Azure. Oracle recently started selling a new generation of cloud tech to grow its presence.