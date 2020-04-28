Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Conder expects theme parks to gradually open this summer around July with staggered entry times and social distancing guidelines in place.

Conder's base case scenario for each company assumes parks operate at 35% of 2019 revenue in the second half of 2020, 70% in 2021 and 100% in 2022.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight and given a price target of $16 vs. $30 prior - "We believe SIX downside concerns (1) liquidity, and (2) risk of significant minority partnership units being put (annually in Apr) to SIX and creating a liquidity event, are appropriately discounted."

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight and assigned a price target of $30 vs. $60 prior - "We feel FUN remains “best in class” among our covered theme park names, but our $30 PT appears to fairly discount investors view of FUN as a premier operator and recovery prospects at 9.0x (historical forward range 7.8-9.7x) to our 2022E Adj EBITDA of $493MM or $8.56/unit, discounted at 10% (to approximate 2021)."

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is kept at Overweight with a PT cut to $16 from $36 - "SEAS offers the best relative value among our covered theme park names as we believe SEAS current valuation discounts COVID-19 issues but also the revolving CEO door over the last 5 years. We continue to feel SEAS strategy is solid, but feel that all shareholders would be best served (i.e, value maximized) if board controlling shareholder (~34%) exited or at minimum let hired executives run the company."

Adding it all up, the suggestion is patience will be needed in the theme park sector to return to a period of lush dividends.