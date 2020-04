Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY) has repurchased 328,400 of its own ordinary shares in the period from April 20, 2020 at an average price of €67.31 per share. The consideration of the repurchase was €22.10M.

This finalizes a €500M share buyback announced on October 23, 2019. The share repurchase program was due to be completed in the first half of 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under the program was 6,537,254 ordinary shares. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled.