Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) reported net sales growth 9.4% Y/Y to $283.7M, reflecting higher sales volume in North America.

North America sales of $249.1M (+12.5% Y/Y); Europe sales of $32.7M (-8.5% Y/Y); and Asia/Pacific $1.89M (-7.2% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 318 bps to 45.7%; and operating margin improved by 582 bps to 17.4%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $16.8M, compared to $9.6M a year ago.

Company has $306M cash on hand after drawing down $150M on their $300M revolving credit facility.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 902,340 shares for a total of $62.7M, and has temporarily suspended its share repurchase program.

Simpson has withdrawn its prior FY20 guidance, as well as the financial targets associated with its 2020 Plan, due to uncertainty in the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously: Simpson Manufacturing EPS beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (April 27)

Previously: Simpson Manufacturing declares $0.23 dividend (April 27)