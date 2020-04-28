Nucor (NYSE:NUE) -2.2% pre-market despite reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, as the steelmaker says it expects to report a loss in Q2.

Nucor has been deemed an essential business and is maintaining production operations "sufficient to meet customers' ongoing needs," but it issues downside guidance for Q2 EPS, forecasting a loss vs. analyst consensus for a $0.21 profit.

The company believes market conditions will bottom in Q2, and it expects to return to profitability in the second half of the year.

While the automotive and energy markets have seen the sharpest decline, Nucor says non-residential construction - its largest end market - has shown resiliency amid the pandemic, with projects likely to be delayed rather than cancelled.

Q1 revenues rose 10% Q/Q but fell 8% Y/Y to $5.62B, while total shipments increased 11% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y to 7.19M tons.

Nucor says it will freeze spending on some capital projects currently in process and delay projects that have not begun, resulting in planned 2020 capital spending of $1.5B rather than its initial projection of ~$2B for the year.

At the end of Q1, Nucor had $1.39B in cash and short-term holdings; a $1.5B revolving credit facility remains undrawn and available.