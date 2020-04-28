TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) reports revenue rose 18% Y/Y in Q4, mainly driven by an increase in total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course.

Total Student Enrollments of normal-priced long-term course increased 56.6% Y/Y to ~4,646K, primarily driven by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

The total number of learning centers +195 Y/Y to 871.

Gross margin rate slipped 520 bps to 52.7%.

Q1 Guidance: Total net revenues: $875.4M to $895.6M (+30% to 33% Y/Y).

TAL +5.45% premarket.

Previously: TAL Education EPS misses by $0.18, misses on revenue (April 28)