Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) -4.5% expects Q1 revenue of $66M (initial guidance: $67.5-69.5M), adjusted EBITDA of $4M (guidance: $0.5-2.5M), GAAP net loss of $11M, and FCF consumption of $11M.

BNFT updates its FY20 outlook to revenue of $250-270M (was: $310-320M), adjusted EBITDA of $25-35M (was: $22-27M), and FCF use of $10-20M (was: $15-20M).

The company ended Q1 with a $115M cash balance.

Cost-cutting measures: Exec salaries were reduced by 20%, except for the CEO's waived pay. The board chairman is also taking zero compensation while the rest of the directors take a 25% reduction.

BNFT will reduce its U.S. workforce by 17% or about 250 employees, which will lead to a Q2 restructuring charge.

Benefitfocus will report Q1 results on May 6.