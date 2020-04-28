Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) says it will cut back copper processing by 40% and lay off workers at its El Abra copper mine in Chile.
The company says the plummeting copper price had placed it in a "complex" situation, forcing it to lay off 275 workers, as it reduces processing of copper ore to 65K metric tons/day from 110K mt/day.
Elsewhere in Chile, the world's leading copper producer, some copper miners have considered cutting production but most are reducing staff and improving sanitary precautions while maintaining operations during the pandemic.