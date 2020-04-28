Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) says it will cut back copper processing by 40% and lay off workers at its El Abra copper mine in Chile.

The company says the plummeting copper price had placed it in a "complex" situation, forcing it to lay off 275 workers, as it reduces processing of copper ore to 65K metric tons/day from 110K mt/day.

Elsewhere in Chile, the world's leading copper producer, some copper miners have considered cutting production but most are reducing staff and improving sanitary precautions while maintaining operations during the pandemic.

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC