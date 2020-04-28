Wells Fargo hikes Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) to an Overweight rating as it makes a compelling argument on the bullish side of the ledger.

The firm says OLLI looks well-positioned to benefit from substantial COVID-19-related government stimulus and notes that it's one of the few retailers open with a product offering that could attract stimulus spending.

The COVID-19 fallout is seen as likely to create an unprecedented buying opportunity in the close-out market that could carry well into 2021. "Many retailers have temporarily closed stores, cancelled orders, and are even considering bankruptcy, meaning OLLI will be able to build high quality inventory for the coming quarters against easing comparisons," notes the firm.

WF's new price target of $80 is 34X the 2021 EPS estimate and is way above the average sell-side PT of $52.00.