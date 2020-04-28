Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) gains 5.7% in premarket trading in the U.S. even after setting aside EUR 1.6B in provisions for expected deterioration in macro conditions due to the coronavirus crisis.

Q1 net loan-loss provisions for EUR 2.31B vs. EUR 2.57B in Q4 and EUR 2.17B in Q1 2019.

Excluding notable charges, Q1 underlying attributable profit was EUR 1.98M, up 1% Y/Y.

Q1 net fee income of EUR 2.85B fell 3.6% Q/Q and 2.7% Y/Y.

Q1 net interest income of EUR 8.49B fell 4.0% Q/Q and 2.2% Y/Y.

Gross loans and advances to customers rose to EUR 935.4 in March, up 3% Y/Y.

Customer deposits of EUR 815.5B rose 1% Y/Y.

