Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) have entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to jointly identify antisense oligonucleotides using Sarepta’s phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) platform with activity against SARS-CoV-2 for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

Pursuant to the CRADA, Sarepta will design, synthesize, manufacture and provide multiple peptide-conjugated PMO constructs based on genetic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 for COVID-19.

USAMRIID will evaluate the constructs for their potential to inhibit viral infection. Based on the results, funding proposals will be considered to advance the development of treatments for COVID-19.