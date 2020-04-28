Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) Q1 highlights:

Total reported revenues were NOK30.95B (+16.4% Y/Y); Subscription and traffic revenues increased by 2%; EBITDA of NOK0.3B (+3% Y/Y); EBITDA margin was 46%;

FCF before M&A was NOK2.7B. Total FCF was NOK3.8B.

Leverage increased to ~2.3x at the end of Q1, primarily as a result of the deprecation of the Norwegian Krone leading to increased debt in NOK.

CapEx excluding licences, spectrum and leases was NOK 3.1B in Q1, yielding a CapEx to sales ratio of 10%.

Outlook for 2020: Telenor expects lower subscription and traffic revenues and EBITDA growth than previously indicated. The CapEx to sales ratio, excluding licences and spectrum, is expected to be around 13%.

