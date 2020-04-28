That's the question in Beijing where the China Securities Regulatory Commission has been more vocal than it normally would in addressing the Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) fraud and working with the SEC.

China is said to be trying hard to maintain the order and discipline of the market, while also accounting for the damaged national pride in the nation over Luckin and its underdog challenge to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Luckin was the first company since the dotcom bubble to achieve a $3B market cap in less than two years since launching, according to CNBC. Now it has all the makings of a cautionary tale for Chinese companies launching IPOs in the U.S.

Luckin's trading halt has now lasted three weeks.