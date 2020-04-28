Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) and licensee Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) announce a favorable outcome in a patent dispute from would-be generic competitors to blood cancer med Bendeka (bendamustine HCl) injection.

A Delaware court ruled that the asserted claims of Eagle's patents are valid and the challengers' marketing applications for generic versions would infringe on those claims.

The generic companies, including Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), will be unable to launch their offerings before 2031.