Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) executive officers agree to reduce their base salaries in response to the continuing macro impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman Howard W. Lutnick and CEO Barry M. Gosin will each reduce their annual base salary by 50%.

CFO Michael J. Rispoli, Chief Legal Officer Stephen M. Merkel, and any senior managers who directly report to Gosin will reduce their annual base salaries by 15%.

The independent members of the board will forego 15% of their annual cash retainer.

The compensation reductions are effective immediately and will remain in place until Dec. 31, 2020.

According to Newmark's 2019 proxy statement, Lutnick and Gosin's 2018 base salary were $1M each and Rispoli's was $500K.