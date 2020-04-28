NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares are up 8% after last night's Q1 report met revenue estimates and beat on EPS.

Revenue breakdown: Auto, $994M (-4% Y/Y); Industrial and IoT, $376M (+2%); Mobile, $247M (+2%); Comm. infrastructure and other, $404M (-10%).

Gross margin was 51.8% compared to the 52.7% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was 24.8% versus 26.7%.

Cash flow from operations totaled $0.51B with FCF of $0.4B.

The Q2 guidance sees revenue of $1.7-1.9B (consensus: $1.84B), gross margin of 47-49%, and operating margin of 16.6-21.3%.

Press release.