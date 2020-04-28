Gaia reports positive Adj. EBITDA for Q1

Apr. 28, 2020 9:21 AM ETGaia, Inc. (GAIA)GAIABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) reports Q1 revenue growth of 16.3% Y/Y to $14.5M, driven by growth in paying members and an increase in average revenue per member.
  • Paying members increased to 605,100, which includes the impact of finalizing and implementing price increases in Q1.
  • As of April 27th, Gaia has surpassed 625,000 paying members.
  • Customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue declined 1,700 bps Y/Y to 52%.
  • Gross margin declined 30 bps to 86.9%, due to increased amortization for content released in 2019 but was unchanged from Q4 2019.
  • Adj. EBITDA also improved significantly to $0.2M compared to $(3.9)M Y/Y.
  • The company had $10M (-13% Q/Q) in cash.
  • Gaia generated CFO of $2M and cash conversion cycle continued to improve, with overall cash used during Q1 of $1.5M.
  • “For the second quarter in a row, we generated positive Adj. EBITDA and CFO.” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO.
  • Previously: Gaia EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (April 27)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.