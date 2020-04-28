Gaia reports positive Adj. EBITDA for Q1
Apr. 28, 2020
- Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) reports Q1 revenue growth of 16.3% Y/Y to $14.5M, driven by growth in paying members and an increase in average revenue per member.
- Paying members increased to 605,100, which includes the impact of finalizing and implementing price increases in Q1.
- As of April 27th, Gaia has surpassed 625,000 paying members.
- Customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue declined 1,700 bps Y/Y to 52%.
- Gross margin declined 30 bps to 86.9%, due to increased amortization for content released in 2019 but was unchanged from Q4 2019.
- Adj. EBITDA also improved significantly to $0.2M compared to $(3.9)M Y/Y.
- The company had $10M (-13% Q/Q) in cash.
- Gaia generated CFO of $2M and cash conversion cycle continued to improve, with overall cash used during Q1 of $1.5M.
- “For the second quarter in a row, we generated positive Adj. EBITDA and CFO.” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO.
