Caterpillar's rolling three-month retail machine sales slump 17%
Apr. 28, 2020 Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)
- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reports further broad declines in retail machine sales for the rolling three-month period ending in March, with worldwide sales sliding 17% following 11% and 7% declines in the prior two periods.
- All regions fell: North American sales tumbled 20% following a 12% drop in February, Asia-Pacific sank 22% for the period compared to a prior 17% decline, the Europe-Africa-Middle East region fell 4% after shedding 4% in the previous period, and Latin America slid 7% after falling 4% lower in February.
- Worldwide resource industries' three-month retail machine sales fell 12% following February's 7% decline; construction industries three-month retail sales dropped 18% after sliding 11% in the prior period, and energy and transportation retail sales sank 12% after edging 4% lower falling 2% in the February rolling period.