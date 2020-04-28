Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) trades higher despite posting a general warning on upcoming results.

"The disruptions to our operations caused by the Covid-19 outbreak have had a material effect on the company's financial condition, operations and prospects during the first quarter of 2020. As such disruptions are ongoing, such material adverse effects have continued beyond the first quarter of 2020 and may worsen. Any recovery from such disruptions will depend on future developments, such as the duration of travel and visa restrictions and customer sentiment, including the length of time before customers will resume travelling and participating in entertainment and leisure activities at high-density venues, all of which are highly uncertain. Given the uncertainty around the extent and timing of the potential future spread or mitigation of Covid-19 and around the imposition or relaxation of protective measures, we are unable to reasonably estimate the impact to our future results of operations, cash flows and financial condition."

Shares of MLCO are up 4.37% premarket to $16.47, moving higher along with other Macau stocks.

SEC Form 6-K