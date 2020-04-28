VistaGen Therapeutics (OTC:VTGN) plans to expand clinical development of PH94B, its rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, to include treatment of adjustment disorder due to stressors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjustment disorder is an excessive emotional or behavioral reaction in response to a stressful event or major life change that occurs within three months of the event or stressor that impairs the person's ability to function socially or at work.

VistaGen plans to submit its proposed protocol for a Phase 2 study of PH94B to the FDA through Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program. The Part A study will be conducted in New York City and involve approx. 30 subjects.

Based on the results, the company plans to advance development to a Phase 2 Part B study of approx. 150 subjects.