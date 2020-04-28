D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) surges 6.9% in premarket trading as the homebuilder says weekly net sales order volumes in the most recent two weeks have increased vs. the preceding four weeks.

As a result of the COVID-19 impact, sales cancellations increased and sales orders decreased in late March and April to date vs. the same period a year ago.

Fiscal Q2 EPS of $1.30 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.10 and rose from 93 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $4.5B, up 9% Y/Y; fiscal Q2 homebuilding revenue rose 10% to $4.4B; homes closed in the quarter increased 8% to 14,539 homes.

Q2 cancellation rate of 19% was unchanged Y/Y.

Ended Q2 with $1.0B of unrestricted homebuilding cash and $1.0B of available capacity on its $1.6B revolving credit facility for total homebuilding liquidity of $2.0B.

Previously: D. R. Horton EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (April 28)